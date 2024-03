Corporate Deal

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison represented Apollo Global Management in connection with the completion of ATLAS SP's transition services agreement with UBS. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Paul Weiss team included partner Anastasia V. Peterson. Counsel for UBS, which is based in Zurich, was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2024, 11:40 AM

