Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled the Royal Bank of Canada, Mizuho Bank Ltd. and PNC Bank NA, acting as joint lead arrangers and underwriters, in connection with EQT Corp.'s $2.5 billion unsecured bridge and term loan facility. Concurrently, Simpson Thacher also represented, RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities USA and PNC Capital Markets, acting as underwriters, in connection with EQT's $500 million in aggregate note offering. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Jonathan Ozner and Brandan Still. Counsel information for EQT Corp., which is based Pittsburg, was not immediately available.