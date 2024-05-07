Corporate Deal

Synopsys has agreed to sell its software integrity business to Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners for approximately $2.1 billion in cash. The transaction, announced May 6, is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Sunnyvale, California-based Synopsys was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team led by partners Chris Moore and Charlie Allen. Sidley Austin partners Mehdi Khodadad and Nicolai Schwarz-Gondek represented Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners. Francisco Partners, which is based in San Francisco, was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team was led by Palo Alto-based partners Atif Azher, Robert Langdon and Naveed Anwar.

May 07, 2024

