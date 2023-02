Corporate Deal

Sumo Logic, an SaaS analytics platform, has agreed to be taken private by affiliates of Francisco Partners in $1.7 billion buyout. The transaction, announced Feb. 9, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Sumo Logic, which is based in Redwood City, California, was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Francisco Partners was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Chelsea Darnell and Ed Lee.

Technology

February 09, 2023, 12:21 PM