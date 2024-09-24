Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller has guided Axel Springer SE in connection with its decision to form a new corporate structure for the company, creating a focused media company and separately held classifieds businesses. KKR & Co. and CPP Investments were announced as shareholders in relation to the new corporate structure for Axel. The transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Hengeler Mueller team included partners Carsten Schapmann and Kai-steffen Scholz. KKR, which is based in New York, was represented by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team led by partner Nicholas Gunther.

Banking & Financial Services

September 24, 2024, 12:47 PM