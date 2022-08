Corporate Deal

Industrial products manufacturer Crane Holdings Co. announced that it has divested its wholly owned subsidiary Redco Corp., a holder of asbestos liabilities and related insurance assets, to Spruce Lake Liability Management Holdco LLC. Stamford, Connecticut-based Crane was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and a K&L Gates team. The Skadden Arps team includes partners Raquel Fox, Victor Hollender, Ann Beth Stebbins and Michael Zeidel. Counsel information for Spruce Lake Liability was not immediately available.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 10:45 AM