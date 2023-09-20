Corporate Deal

Boston Scientific has agreed to acquire medical technology company Relievant MedSystems Inc. for $850 million in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 19, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Edina, Minnesota-based Relievant MedSystems was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Charles Ruck, Saad Khanani and Kathleen Well. Counsel information for Boston Scientific, which is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, was not immediately available.

Health Care

September 20, 2023, 10:07 AM

nature of claim: /