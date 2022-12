Corporate Deal

TPC Group Inc., a petrochemical raw materials producer, announced that the company has completed its Chapter 11 reorganization and the implementation of the plan of reorganization. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised Houston-based TPC Group in connection with the financing of the company's exit from bankruptcy. The Simpson Thacher team included partners David Azarkh and Daniel Kay.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 20, 2022, 8:15 AM