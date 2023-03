Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Stellex Capital Management LLC announced that it has acquired mechanical power transmissions engineer David Brown Santasalo from N4 Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Stellex Capital was advised by a Jones Day team led by partners Liam Bonamy and Julian Runnicles. Counsel information for David Brown Santasalo, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 14, 2023, 9:05 AM