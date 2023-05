Corporate Deal

Cancer therapy developer Pyxis Oncology Inc. has agreed to acquire clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Apexigen Inc. for $16 million. The transaction, announced May 24, is expected to close by mid-2023. Boston-based Pyxis was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners John Butler, Frank Rahmani and Asher Rubin. Apexigen, which is based in San Carlos, California, was represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

