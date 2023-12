Corporate Deal

Unilever announced that it has sold its portfolio brand Elida Beauty to private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Unilever was represented by a Clifford Chance team led by partners Melissa Fogarty and Alanna Hunter. Counsel information for Yellow Wood, based in Boston, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 21, 2023, 11:05 AM

nature of claim: /