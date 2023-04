Corporate Deal

BCPG USA Inc., a subsidiary of BCPG Public Co. Ltd., has agreed to acquire a 25 percent equity interest in Hamilton Holdings II LLC, a combined cycle power generating portfolio, from funds managed by the Carlyle Group. Bangkok-based BCPG was advised by Prowess Law Ltd. and a Norton Rose Fulbright team led by partner Sameer Ghaznavi. Counsel information for the Carlyle Group was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

April 04, 2023, 10:03 AM

nature of claim: /