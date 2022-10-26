Corporate Deal

BDT Capital Partners, on behalf of its affiliates BDT Capital Partners Fund I LP, BDT Capital Partners Fund 3 LP and their respective affiliated funds, have announced a non-binding proposal to acquire the outstanding shares of outdoor grill manufacturer Weber Inc.'s class A common stock for approximately $6.25 per share. The special committee of Weber's independent directors are advised by Sullivan & Cromwell. The S&C team includes partners Matthew B. Goodman and Melissa Sawyer. Counsel information for BDT Capital, based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

