Corporate Deal

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Guardian Smart Infrastructure Management, has placed its fist initial infrastructure investment in tolling, parking and traffic management firm Q-Free ASA. Toronto-based Guardian Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Jennifer Gasser, John Kaercher and Aprajita Dhundia. Counsel information for Q-Free, which is based in Trondheim, Norway, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 28, 2023, 11:14 AM

