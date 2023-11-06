Corporate Deal

Palladium Equity Partners announced that affiliates of the firm have acquired a majority stake in Source Logistics, a provider of distribution and fulfillment third-party logistics services, investing alongside the company's founders who will continue to lead the business. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Palladium was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team that includes partners Darío Avram, Patrick Huard and Eric Min. Source Logistics, which is based in Montebello, California, was represented by Foley & Lardner.

Transportation & Logistics

November 06, 2023, 10:48 AM

