Corporate Deal

Ellington Financial Inc. has agreed to acquire real estate investment trust Great Ajax Corp. in a deal guided by Mayer Brown; Sheppard Mullin; and Vinson & Elkins. The transaction, announced July 3, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Ellington was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners K. Stancell Haigwood and Daniel LeBey. Great Ajax Corp., which is based in Tigard, Oregon, was represented by a Mayer Brown team. Sheppard Mullin counseled Great Ajax's special committee of independent directors.

Banking & Financial Services

July 04, 2023, 6:53 AM

nature of claim: /