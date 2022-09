Corporate Deal

CNP Assurances SA announced that it has acquired control of Caixa Seguridade and Icatu's interests in five insurance companies for approximately $907 brazilian real ($172 million) in aggregate. The transaction, announced Sept. 14, is expected to close by mid-2023. Paris-based CNP Assurances is advised by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team including partner Juan Giraldez. Counsel information for Caixa and Icatu was not immediately available.

Insurance

September 16, 2022, 10:51 AM