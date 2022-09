Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Latticework Capital Management announced the formation of American Clinical Research Services Holdings and its acquisition of clinical trial center Catalina Research Institute LLC in a deal guided by McGuireWoods. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Latticework Capital was advised by McGuireWoods. Counsel information for Catalina Research, based in Montclair, California, was not immediately available.

Business Services

September 15, 2022, 9:00 AM