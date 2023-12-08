Corporate Deal

Ropes & Gray guided the affiliates of American Industrial Partners in connection with an agreement to acquire Veoneer’s Restraint Control Systems business from SSW Partners. The Ropes & Gray team was led by private equity partners Todd B. Kornreich and Dan Evans. SSW Partners was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Eversheds Sutherland. The Davis Polk team included partners William H. Aaronson and Darren M. Schweiger. Baker Botts acted as regulatory counsel to American Industrial and SSW.

Automotive

December 08, 2023, 12:00 PM

