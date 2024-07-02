Corporate Deal

Atlas Luxco Sarl, a subsidiary of Atlas Investissement SAS, has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares and SDRs in Millicom International Cellular SA which Atlas does not currently own for approximately $4.1 billion. Luxembourg-based Atlas Luxco was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Roschier Advokatbyra AB. An independent committee of the board of directors of Millicom International was represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners William H. Aaronson and Michael Senders.

Telecommunications

July 02, 2024, 2:25 PM