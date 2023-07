Corporate Deal

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has agreed to merge with Mutual Savings Bank. The transaction, announced July 20, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Seneca, South Carolina-based Oconee Federal was advised by Luse Gorman PC. Mutual Savings Bank was represented by a Hinman, Howard & Kattell team.

Banking & Financial Services

July 21, 2023, 9:54 AM

