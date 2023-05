Corporate Deal

Daktronics Inc., a supplier of digital display systems, was counseled by Vinson & Elkins and Winthrop & Weinstine in a debt issuance worth $100 million. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Francisco Morales Barron, Tzvi Werzberger and Jackson O’Maley.

May 15, 2023, 11:15 AM

