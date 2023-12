Corporate Deal

Constellation Software Inc. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary N. Harris Computer, a software provider, has acquired MEDHOST Inc., an electronic health record solution provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. MEDHOST, which is based in Franklin, Tennessee, was represented by a Jones Day team including partner Lisa Lathrop. Counsel information was not available for Constellation Software and N. Harris Computer.

Business Services

December 28, 2023, 2:57 PM

nature of claim: /