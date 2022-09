Corporate Deal

Cinema operator Cineworld Group plc and its subsidiaries announced the commencement of Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Existing lenders have made commitments for an approximate $1.94 billion debtor-in-possession financing facility to help with Cineworld’s operations. Brentford, United Kingdom-based Cineworld is advised by Kirkland & Ellis and a Slaughter and May team.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 08, 2022, 10:31 AM