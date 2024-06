Corporate Deal

Nokia Corporation has agreed to acquire optical networking specialist Infinera Corporation for $2.3 billion. Espoo, Finland-based Nokia was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Roschier. San-Jose California based Infinera was counseled by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. PJT Partners, which acted as financial advisor to Nokia, was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team led by partners Stephen M. Kotran and Matthew B. Goodman.

Telecommunications

June 28, 2024, 1:21 PM