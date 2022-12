Corporate Deal

General Atlantic, a growth equity firm, has secured approximately $3.5 billion after announcing the final close of its inaugural BeyondNetZero fund. New York-based General Atlantic was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Conrad van Loggerenberg and partner elect Robert D. Tananbaum.

December 23, 2022, 10:43 AM