Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Blackstone have acquired a portfolio of 47 logistics properties throughout Sweden from an affiliate of Corem Property Group AB for a property value of approximately 5.4 million Swedish krona ($520,000). New York-based Blackstone was advised by Roschier and a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Sam Charlton and Tom Lloyd. The Roschier team included partners Lisa Hybbinette and Kristian Hugmark. Corem was represented by Walthon Advokater.