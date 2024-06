Corporate Deal

UPS has agreed to sell Coyote Logistics to RXO for $1 billion. The transaction, announced June 23, is expected to close by the end of 2024. Charlotte, North Carolina-based RXO was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that included partners David Huntington and Steven Williams. Counsel information for UPS and Coyote Logistics was not immediately available.

June 24, 2024, 9:51 AM

