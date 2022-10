Corporate Deal

ASGN Inc. announced that it has acquired cybersecurity provider Iron Vine Security in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and Holland & Knight. Financial terms were not disclosed. Richmond, Virginia-based ASGN Inc. was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell. Iron Vine, which is based in Washington D.C., was represented by a Holland & Knight team.

Business Services

October 05, 2022, 8:02 AM