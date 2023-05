Corporate Deal

In partnership with the Government of Ecuador, the U.S. International Development Finance Corp., Inter-American Development Bank, Credit Suisse, Oceans Finance and the Pew Bertarelli Ocean Legacy announced the financial closing of a $656 million Galápagos marine conservation-linked bond. Credit Suisse was advised by a Clifford Chance team led by partner Deborah Zandstra.

May 10, 2023, 12:19 PM

