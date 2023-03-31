Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Hong Kong-based TH International Limited on its acquisition of PLKC International. As a result of the transaction, TH International will become the exclusive operator and developer of the Popeyes brand in mainland China and Macau. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland team included partners Joseph Casey, Steve Lin, Min Lu, Armand Monica and Jesse Sheley. Counsel information for PLKC International, which is based in Hong Kong, was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 31, 2023, 11:18 AM

