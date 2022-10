Corporate Deal

Global Infrastructure Partners and Actis announced the acquisition of Latin America-based renewables developer Atlas Renewable Energy. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Actis was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team included partner Paola Lozano. Counsel information for Atlas Renewable was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

October 13, 2022, 8:43 AM