Corporate Deal

Luminate Capital Partners has acquired AbsenceSoft, a workplace leave and accommodations management software platform, from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners and Bow River Capital. San Francisco-based Luminate Capital was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Rodin Hai-Jew and Javier Oliver-Keymorth. Norwest Venture was represented by a Goodwin Procter team.

Technology

September 18, 2024, 10:16 AM