Corporate Deal

Data center colocation provider Cyxtera Technologies Inc. announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the sale of substantially all of the company’s assets to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Coral Gables, Florida-based Cyxtera was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, based in Toronto, was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Technology

November 21, 2023, 11:22 AM

