Corporate Deal

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS Infrastructure have agreed to sell each of their respective 33.33% indirect stakes in Chicago skyway toll operator Skyway Concession Co. to Atlas Arteria Ltd. for an equity value of approximately $2 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Canada Pension Plan is represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by Houston-based partner Justin Stolte. Counsel information for Atlas Arteria was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

September 14, 2022, 8:37 AM