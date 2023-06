Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled the initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $500 million. The issuance was announced Jun. 20 by Santiago, Chile-based paper products provider Inversiones CMPC S.A. The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Maurice Blanco. The notes come due 2033.

June 27, 2023, 9:29 AM

