Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co., through its portfolio company Executive Home Care, announced that it has acquired senior living placement service provider Assisted Living Locators. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Joseph D. Hatina. Counsel information for Assisted Living, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 13, 2022, 8:39 AM