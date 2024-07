Corporate Deal

Lee Equity Partners has secured $1.3 billion after announcing the final close of its oversubscribed fund, Lee Equity Partners Fund IV LP. New York-based Lee Equity was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges partners Lana Castor, Robert Frastai and Stephanie Srulowitz. The Weil Gotshal team was co-led by private funds partners Stephanie Srulowitz and Lana Castor.

Investment Firms

July 05, 2024, 2:35 PM