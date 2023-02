Corporate Deal

Aspire announced that it has secured $100 million in a Series C funding round co-led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital, with participation from Mass Mutual Ventures, Paypal Ventures and other investors. Lightspeed and Sequoia was represented by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Andrew Harper and Parthiv Rishi. Counsel information for Aspire was not immediately available.

February 21, 2023, 6:42 AM