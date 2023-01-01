Corporate Deal

Archroma, a portfolio company of private investment firm SK Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire the textile effects business from chemical products manufacturer and marketer Huntsman Corp. The transaction, announced Aug. 9, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Pratteln, Switzerland-based Archroma is advised by Kirkland & Ellis and a Latham & Watkins team led by Washington D.C.-based partners Nick Luongo and David Dantzic. Huntsman, which is based in The Woodlands, Texas, is also advised by Kirkland & Ellis.