Corporate Deal

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd., a meat products processing company, filed a registration statement with the SEC on March 6 to raise approximately $30 million in an initial public offering. The Zhongshan, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Patrick Mak & Tse; Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li; Jincheng Tongda; and the Neal Law Firm. The team includes Hunter Taubman partner Ying Li. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Jiangsu JUNJIN.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 07, 2024, 10:18 AM

nature of claim: /