Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd. has agreed to acquire pen manufacturing company Lamy in a deal guided by Hengeler Mueller and Mori Hamada & Matsumoto. Financial terms were not disclosed. Japan-based Mitsubishi Pencil was advised by Mori Hamada and a Hengeler Mueller team including partners Frank Burmeister, Annika Clauss, Markus Ernst, Christian Hoefs and Vera Jungkind. Counsel information for Lamy, which is based in Heidelberg, Germany, was not immediately available.

March 04, 2024, 10:57 AM

