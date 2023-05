Corporate Deal

Entegris Inc., a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, has agreed to sell its electronic chemicals business to Fujifilm for $700 million. Entegris, which is based in Billerica, Massachusetts, was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partner Mike Ringler.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 11, 2023, 12:18 PM

