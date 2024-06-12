Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett represented certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc. in connection with the accelerated bookbuilt offering of approximately 17.3 million shares in London Stock Exchange Group plc by a consortium including Blackstone and Thomson Reuters raising approximately 1.6 billion sterling pounds ($2.0 billion) in gross proceeds. The Simpson Thacher team included partners William Allen, Mimi Cheng, Elizabeth Cooper, Andrew Purcell, Yash Rupal, Ben Spiers and Gil Strauss.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 12, 2024, 9:23 AM

