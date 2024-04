Corporate Deal

Global Infrastructure Partners announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to sell a 50.01% stake in Edinburgh Airport to VINCI Airports, a private airport operator, for 1.27 billion pounds ($1.6 billion). Global Infrastructure was represented by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team led by Murray Cox and Brendan Moylan. Counsel information for Vinci Airports was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

April 19, 2024, 5:09 PM

nature of claim: /