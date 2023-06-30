Corporate Deal

Celestial AI, a photonic fabric technology platform, announced that it has secured $100 million in a Series B funding round led by AG Capital Partners, Koch Disruptive Technologies and Temasek’s Xora Innovation, with participation from Samsung Catalyst, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, M Ventures and others. Santa Clara, California-based Celestial was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate team led by partner Jim Morrone. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

Technology

June 30, 2023, 9:24 AM

nature of claim: /