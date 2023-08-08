Corporate Deal

Private equity firm TJC LP has agreed to sell its contract research organization Worldwide Clinical Trials to Kohlberg & Co. in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced Aug. 7, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. TJC was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. Kohlberg, which is based in Mount Kisco, New York, was advised by a Paul Weiss team including partners Angelo Bonvino and Samuel Welt.

August 08, 2023, 10:31 AM

