Corporate Deal

Verisk Analytics was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell in a debt issuance valued at $500 million. The Davis Polk team was led by partners John Meade and Kara Mungovan. The notes come due 2033. Underwriters for the issuance included BofA Securities and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., were counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Banking & Financial Services

March 09, 2023, 11:34 AM