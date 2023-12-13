Corporate Deal

General Atlantic, Stone Point Capital and their respective affiliated funds have submitted a non-binding proposal offer to acquire the outstanding shares of HireRight Holdings Corp.'s common stock. Financial terms were not disclosed. Nashville, Tennessee-based HireRight Holdings, a background screening services provider, was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team. Counsel information for General Atlantic and Stone Point was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 13, 2023, 9:46 AM

nature of claim: /