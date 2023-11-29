Corporate Deal

Siris Capital Group has agreed to acquire wireless communications and security technology provider BearCom from private equity firm Bertram Capital. The transaction, announced Nov. 27, is expected to close at the end of this year. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Siris was advised by a Sidley Austin team including partners Ayo Badejo, Dan Clivner and Vijay Sekhon. Bertram Capital, based in Foster City, California, was represented by Hirschler Fleischer partners Lisa Hedrick and Andrew Lohmann.

Business Services

November 29, 2023, 8:57 AM

